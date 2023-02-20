First National Bank Opens Kejetia Branch

The New Branch

First National Bank has opened a new branch at Kejetia in Kumasi.

Located on the Bendelta Towers (Evergreen Chemist) building in Kejetia, the branch is an addition to the Adum branch located in the SSNIT yard.

It will be offering the full complement of personal banking, business banking and corporate solutions as well as advisory services to help customers manage their day-to-day financial needs.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Warren Adams said, “This new branch is a step in bridging the access gap to our innovative banking services within the Kumasi enclave.”

“Our experienced team of professionals has an outstanding record of helping our customers to start off their banking experience with an understanding of the unique needs of individuals and businesses alike,” he added.

Mr. Adams said the Bank is growing to help more individuals, SMEs and large corporates with world class banking experiences and advisory services to accelerate growth in fulfilment of the strategic mandate from its parent company in South Africa, the FirstRand Group.

“Now that we have begun full operations in this branch, we are closer to prioritising your needs with helpful, easy and safe banking that meets and improves the changing demands of the economy,” Mr. Adams says.

Head of Retail Banking, Akweley Laryea, added that the First National Bank Kejetia branch adopts an aesthetic look and feel in line with the bank’s renewed vision to reimagine the help they provide for customers while nodding to the future of banking.

“Even though we are a digital led bank, we also believe in the power of face-to-face banking. Our world class banking app will soon see a refresh with more enhanced capabilities. This branch is at a convenient location for town employees, shop owners or anyone else looking for a quick in-and-out banking experience. I hope that we take advantage of this new opening and benefit from First National Bank’s wide range of banking, investments, facilities and advisory services,” she said.