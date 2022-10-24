‘Fix Atebubu-Anyinofi Roads’

RESIDENTS OF Mem, Watro, Seneso and Anyinofi in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality have called on the government through the assembly to help fix their deplorable road as it is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

According to the residents, the road has been a major challenge to them over the years but nothing was being done about it by both past and present governments stressing several appeals have yielded no response.

“We are, however, once again calling on the government to fix our roads for us since the situation is getting worse each and every day. It is worse during the raining season as it becomes muddy and dusty also during the dry season making commuting between other communities very difficult especially, for school children and market women. We need an intervention on the road,” they said.

Some drivers who ply the road also spoke to this reporter and lamented the poor nature of the road saying it was having negative affect on sales and therefore making it difficult to cater for families. Because the road is bad, every week one has to visit the auto mechanic for repairs.

According to them, a road leading to Agogo and other areas could serve as an alternative route for other vehicles whenever there was major traffic jam on the main road but due to poor nature of that road too, the drivers have refused to detour, and prefer rather to join the traffic for fear of damaging their parts. They, therefore, pleaded with government especially, the assembly, to fix the road to ease the burden of the travelling public from the areas mentioned above.

Assembly members for Watro, Mem, Seneso and Anyinofi in the persons of Owusu Tuah Samuel, Nimakohene Andrews, Kwame Daniel Njoma and Diana Adoma respectively pleaded with central government to help the assembly fix the roads for farmers in the area to enable them transport their foodstuffs to market centres for sale.

“Our foodstuff remain in the bush because drivers fail to ply the roads for fear of damaging their vehicles.

“Pregnant women who go into labour mostly die on the road due to the road. A journey that is supposed to take 40 minutes now takes 3 to 4 hours before reach a destination,” they noted.

Chiefs of the affected communities also added their voices and appealed to the government to do something urgent about the road since it has now become a death trap.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Atebubu