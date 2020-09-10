Former NDC DCE Joins NPP

A two term Former Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE) under NDC, Robert Wavei Bakah has officially joined the ruling NPP.

He was a strong member of the NDC.

After crossing carpet to join the NPP, he was received by the vice president DR. Bawumia and Regional Chairman of the NPP in Gwollu on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He has attributed his defection to the “unprecedented development” of his district and the entire Upper West region within just three years of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

By DGN Online