The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated graduating students of the Free SHS program.

The party has also commended the parents and guardians of the graduating students for cooperating with government “amid the Covid19 scaremongering.”

In a statement dated September 9, 2020 and signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, NPP recounted that “The cynics, as will be recalled, had argued vociferously that government was being foolhardy in asking the students to go school in the wake of Covid. They said, government was risking the lives of the students on the altar of political expediency, and that, all schools should remain forever closed until a cure for Covid was found.”

“After the initial panics on the part of some of parents owing to the persistent scaremongering of the cynics, they eventually joined the overwhelming majority in appreciating the science and wisdom put forth by the government and allowed their wards to remain in school,” it added.

Below is the full statement from the NPP

NPP CONGRATULATES FREE SHS GRADUATING STUDENTS AND COMMENDS THEIR PARENTS/GUARDIANS FOR COOPERATING WITH GOVERNMENT AMID COVID-19 SCAREMONGERING

The NPP wishes to congratulate the first batch of the Free SHS students who, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, wrote their final papers in the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams to graduate successfully from the Senior High School level.

The party also commends the parents and guardians of these students for their patience and understanding with the government and relevant authorities in allowing their wards to return to school to take their exit exams in spite of the doomsday prophecies by some cynics.

The cynics, as will be recalled, had argued vociferously that government was being foolhardy in asking the students to go school in the wake of Covid. They said, government was risking the lives of the students on the altar of political expediency, and that, all schools should remain forever closed until a cure for Covid was found.

After the initial panics on the part of some of parents owing to the persistent scaremongering of the cynics, they eventually joined the overwhelming majority in appreciating the science and wisdom put forth by the government and allowed their wards to remain in school.

Fortunately, as we have come to know, the students successfully wrote their final papers and there has not been a single casualty. They now have the opportunity to further their education to the various tertiary institutions of their choice, which opportunity, they would have been denied if government had listened to the doomsday prophets.

Decisive leadership is indeed crucial in matters of governance, which is exactly what we have seen President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government demonstrate in these extraordinary times.

The party is hopeful that these students will perform well in the exams to, not only make their parents and nation proud, but to also vindicate the Free SHS policy.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY

By Melvin Tarlue