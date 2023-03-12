Fred Nuamah Is No Longer My Friend– John Dumelo

For the love of political power, John Dumelo says he has given up on his one-time cool friendship with the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah.

Henceforth, he said it should be on record that he is no longer a friend of Fred.

Both John and Fred are competing for the parliamentary slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Last week Fred had reportedly said he was not backing down on his decision to contest the position against his friend. This is because John had given him his blessing to contest in the constituency adding that John had told him he was going to contest in a different constituency in the Oti Region.

However responding to the claim, John described Fred as a “liar.”

According to him, he has given up on his friendship with Fred for weeks now.

“We are not friends, as we speak now, we are not friends. We haven’t been friends for a couple of weeks now,” he said on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday.

“At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point,” he denied Fred’s claim.

“That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. Never, I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he also said.

According to him Fred’s decision to release his campaign flyer hours after attending his February 3 private birthday party was a betrayal and a stab in the back for someone he has known for over 20 years.

“I am contesting and he will lose the primaries, if you speak to the delegates, they all want John to come back to continue the good work he is doing. As for Fred coming, I don’t know his motivation. That is the point.

“He is a liar, I never said I won’t come back, I didn’t give him my blessings. But he, Fred, does he deserve my blessings? That he should go to Ayawaso West. Can he face NPP,” he added.