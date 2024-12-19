Ga Mantse Awards GH¢100,000 Scholarships

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has awarded scholarships totaling GH₵100,000 to 100 students from various schools across the Ga State.

The scholarships, facilitated by the Ga Mantse Foundation, cover essential expenses such as tuition fees, stationery, and footwear.

This initiative fulfils a promise made by the king earlier this year during the 7th Kinka Blonya celebration at Bukom Park, reinforcing his commitment to education as a transformative force for the Ga community.

Beneficiary schools include Independence Avenue 1 Basic, Independence Avenue 2 Basic, Accra Sempe Basic, Odartey Lamptey 28th February Road Basic School, Richard Akwei Memorial Basic School, Amamomo 3 Primary, Adedeinkpo 1&2 Primary, Central Mosque A&B Primary, and Ayalolo 3 Primary.

The event featured vibrant cultural displays, including poetry recitals by students Thelma Adom, Christabel Hammond, and Henrietta Vanderpuye, alongside a choreographed dance performance.

Nathaniel NeeLante Bruce, CEO of the Ga Mantse Foundation, described the scholarships as an investment in the potential of young learners and encouraged students to strive for excellence, emphasising that education is the most powerful tool for personal and societal transformation.

In her address, Mrs. Ivy Justine Apawu, Metro Director of Education, expressed gratitude for the king’s unwavering commitment to education. She noted that this support would alleviate financial burdens on families and inspire students to excel academically.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke