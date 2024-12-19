Galaxies Coach Upbeat About CHAN

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Black Galaxies head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, believes there is a good chance of his side to qualify for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

For the second consecutive year, Ghana will come up against Nigeria in the playoff round for a place in the competition which has been rescheduled for next year.

Ghana secured qualification over Nigeria after beating them on penalties two years ago, to secure a slot in the last edition.

Ahead of the first leg encounter on Sunday, December 22, Didi Dramani is confident of his team’s chances against their West African counterparts.

“We are playing against one of the best countries in terms of football in Africa, and Ghana is equally a very quality side when it comes to African football. The chances are very bright, and that is what we are doing,” the former Black Stars assistant coach told SuperSport Blitz.

“We are working on trying to put together a team, building the process and being able to have the cohesion and the fluidity of the way we want to play. When we bring in the effort and the energy and our adaption in terms of our tactical element, we should be able to sail through.”

As part of their preparations, for the two games, Ghana recently beat Togo in a friendly game with Albert Amoah and Issah Yakubu getting the goals.

The CHAN tournament is set to be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.