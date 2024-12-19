Bawumia Not Liar – Former UDS VC

Prof. David Millar

Despite his recent loss in the December 7 presidential election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s political career remains promising, according to Educationist Prof. David Millar.

In a conversation about Bawumia’s future, Prof. Millar emphasised that the Vice President’s defeat was not solely due to his own actions, but rather the broader context of the administration’s decisions.

“Dr. Bawumia still has a very bright future,” Prof. Millar confidently stated. “His political career is far from over. The loss he suffered was more a result of the misdeeds of the Akufo-Addo administration than his own shortcomings.”

Prof. Millar’s perspective offers a candid reflection on the broader political landscape. He explained that Dr. Bawumia was somewhat sidelined during the second term of the Akufo-Addo administration, which significantly impacted his ability to connect with voters.

“Many people believed Bawumia was sidelined in the decision-making process, especially in the second term. His position in the administration, though still held, didn’t help his cause,” Prof. Millar explained.

According to the educationist, the public perception that Dr. Bawumia was a key figure in the decisions that led to Ghana’s ongoing economic challenges played a significant role in the election’s outcome.

“People saw him as a key player in the decisions that led to the crisis, and that certainly cost him votes,” Prof. Millar observed, noting that the economic struggles under the administration likely contributed to the disillusionment of many voters.

However, despite these setbacks, Prof. Millar is optimistic about Dr. Bawumia’s ability to recover and regain his political momentum.

“His political future remains promising. He has what it takes to recover from this setback and re-establish himself,” he stated, reinforcing his belief in the Vice President’s potential for a political comeback.

Prof. Millar also addressed the criticism that has followed Dr. Bawumia, particularly regarding accusations of dishonesty.

“Dr. Bawumia does not lie. He speaks based on facts,” Prof. Millar stated.