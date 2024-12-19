‘I’m Ready For Kotoko Pressure’

Kwame Opoku

Asante Kotoko forward, Kwame Opoku, has assured that he is ready for the pressure which comes with playing for the club.

The 25-year-old has returned to the Porcupine Warriors on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his departure in 2021 to join Algerian side USM Alger.

However, Opoku failed to live up to expectations in Algeria and had to leave for Saudi Arabia’s Najran SC on loan before eventually transferring to Olympique Khouribga for good.

“I am ready for the pressure. When you play for a club like Kotoko, the expectations are high. I am ready to give my best on any day. The pressure is always there, it’s up to you as a player to handle it well,” Opoku told the club’s media in an interview.

He also urged fans of the club to find their voices once again and avail themselves at the stadium when called upon.

“Sometimes, the presence of the supporters at the stadium builds your morale. It raises the confidence level and gives you the feeling that we are playing for them indeed,” he added.

“I will urge them to come to the stadium in their numbers to support Kotoko. When they do that, I am sure we will give out our very best on any day.”

Kwame Opoku was presented to the fans of the club on Sunday in their Super Clash against Hearts of Oak. He is expected to be in action when Asante Kotoko travel to play Dreams FC in the Matchday 14 games at the Tuba Astro Turf.