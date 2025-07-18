Stick To Grassroots Elections – Former Bono East Minister Urges

Kwesi Adu-Gyan

Former Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Adu-Gyan, has called on the party leadership to reconsider any constitutional amendment to allow for the top-down approach to elect the flagbearer of the party.

Mr. Adu-Gyan who is also the immediate past Bono East Minister stated that such approach will further cause disintegration if the proposed top-down approach is adopted to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general election.

According to him, it was time the NPP returns to its foundational principles, where party stalwarts like the late Bernard da Rocha, Haruna Esseku, and Peter Ala Adjetey and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, worked strictly within the party’s constitutional provisions.

He emphasied that it is the party that selects candidates, and the party has to build its robust structures before it elects its flagbearers. “If we build robust structures, anybody who comes will win, but if the party structures are not strong, whoever comes will lose,” he noted.

He said due to the absence of a comprehensive database of NPP members, the party could expand its electoral college to include individuals who have served in various positions since 1992.

“This would encompass those in appointed positions, presidential and parliamentary candidates, past and present assembly members, and executives of diaspora branches, all of whom would be included in the electoral college.

“Other categories of members who should also find their way into the expanded Electoral College should be past and present TESCON/TESCONA since their formation, patrons, paid-up membership, and council of elders of the party,” he said.

He suggested that all the above categories of member should be registered in the voters register in their constituencies and allow them to pay three months of membership dues subsequent to the annual delegate conference.

“After this, constituency, regional, and parliamentary elections could be held on the same day concurrently throughout the various constituencies in the country to elect party officers and parliamentary candidates at a scheduled special constituency annual delegate conference. This will be possible after polling station executives and coordinators are elected at the grassroots,” he added.

By Daniel Dayee