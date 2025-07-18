DVLA Board Chair Consults Former Leaders

George Spencer Quaye

The newly appointed Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), George Spencer Quaye, has begun his tenure by reaching out to two of his predecessors for strategic consultations in preparation for his first official board meeting.

The engagement, held ahead of the new board’s inaugural meeting, focused on key themes such as enhancing public service delivery, strengthening regulatory systems to improve road safety, adopting modern technologies in DVLA operations, and aligning the Authority’s mandate with Ghana’s broader national development goals.

He explained that the knowledge shared by his predecessors will be instrumental in the government’s broader measures to reset the country.

“The insights shared by Brigadier General Quartey and Lawyer Davies will be instrumental as we embark on this journey of transformation in resetting Ghana,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to fostering stronger collaboration with both public and private stakeholders, and added that he envisions the DVLA as playing a pivotal role in national progress.

“We are not just managing licences and vehicle registrations; we are contributing to the safety, efficiency and prosperity of our beloved nation,” he noted.

As Ghana positions itself as a regional leader in innovation and public sector excellence, Mr. Quaye’s leadership sets the tone for a DVLA that is modern, responsive, and driven by service, integrity, and national pride.

By Vera Sarpong