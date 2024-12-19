Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Son Jailed 6 Months For Manslaughter

Elrad Salifu Amoako

In a dramatic turn of events, the 16-year-old son of Ghanaian bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has been sentenced to serve six months at the Senior Correctional Centre after pleading guilty to eight counts, including two counts of manslaughter.

The Court ordered Bishop Salifu Amoako to pay over GH₵8000 for damages to the light pole destroyed at the accident scene.

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife were also fined ₵6000 each for failing to control their son.

The families of the two teenagers who lost their lives in a tragic accident have expressed mixed emotions following the sentencing of the young offender.

Grandmother of Justine Agbenu, one of the two deceased girls, called for amendment in the Juvenile Justice Act after Salifu Amoako’s son was sentenced.

The incident occurred some months ago when the bishop’s son, who was driving without a license, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a group of pedestrians.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, lost their lives in the accident, while several others were injured.

The bishop’s son was arrested and charged with manslaughter, driving without a license, and other related offences.

The case drew widespread attention due to the bishop’s high profile and the tragic nature of the incident.

Bishop’s Reaction

Bishop Salifu Amoako has not publicly commented on the sentencing of his son.

However, sources close to the family indicate that the bishop is devastated by the incident and is cooperating fully with the authorities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe