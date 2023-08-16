GACL Workers Fight Board Chairman Over Plot To Remove MD

Pamela Djamson-Tettey

The GACL Division of the Public Services Workers Union of Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC) has issued a statement expressing concern over an alleged plot to remove the Managing Director of the Airport Company, Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

According to the Union, it credible sources suggests that the Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere is reportedly behind the plan as Mrs Djamson-Tettey has refused to align with him on certain decisions which are not in the interest of the company.

Under the leadership of Mrs Djamson-Tettey, the GACL has experienced notable growth and stability, earning international accolades and promoting industrial harmony, the Divisional Union stated in a statement issued and sighted by DGN Online.

The Union is concerned that removing the Managing Director would not be in the best interests of the company or the nation as a whole, particularly at this crucial point in the company’s trajectory.

The Union is urging Mr Adom-Otchere to stay off the Managing Director and allow her to continue championing the vision of His Excellency the President.

They are also encouraging the general staff to remain composed and unwavering during this period of uncertainty and to standby for any further communication from the Divisional Union.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman is yet to respond to the matter.

By Vincent Kubi