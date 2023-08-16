John Dumelo Loses Mother

John Dumelo and his late mom

Actor and politician, John Dumelo lost his mother on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon confirmed his mom’s sad demise in a social media post on Wednesday.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel,” he wrote on Instagram.

It is unclear what caused her death but she was also an elderly woman.

The sad incident however occurred a few days after John was declared parliamentary candidate for the NDC to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon’s seat in the forthcoming elections.

A lot of his friends and fans have since taken to his social media post to join him in mourning.

John doesn’t only bear a striking resemblance with his mom, they also shared a strong bond.

He has always shared posts about her on social media and now her sad demise.

Condolences to the Dumelo family.