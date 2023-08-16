10 NIA Workers Sacked For Extortion

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has taken decisive action against corruption and misconduct within its ranks, as it has dismissed 10 staff members following a thorough investigation.

The allegations against these officials included engaging in acts of misconduct, extorting funds from Ghana Card applicants, and violating the authority’s established rules and regulations.

In a statement issued by the NIA, the authority expressed its commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards and ensuring the integrity of its operations.

The dismissed officers were found guilty of demanding and accepting unauthorized fees from individuals applying for Ghana Cards, the country’s national identification document. Additionally, they were implicated in manipulating the registration system for personal gains.

The NIA’s swift response to these grave allegations demonstrates its dedication to combating corruption and maintaining public trust. By taking decisive action against those involved, the authority sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated within its ranks.

The NIA emphasized that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and will continue to implement rigorous measures to safeguard the integrity of its operations. It is actively working to enhance its internal controls and monitoring mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ghana’s national identification system plays a crucial role in various sectors, including government services, financial transactions, healthcare, and voter registration.

Therefore, any misconduct or corruption within the NIA poses a significant threat to the integrity and credibility of these systems.

The NIA has assured the public that it remains committed to providing a transparent, efficient, and accountable service to all Ghana Card applicants. It encourages individuals who have encountered any form of misconduct or corruption during the application process to come forward and report such incidents. The authority will thoroughly investigate all complaints and take appropriate action against any staff found guilty.

The dismissal of these 10 staff members is a step in the right direction for the NIA, as it strives to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in its services. The authority’s commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability within its ranks is commendable, and it serves as a reminder that no one is above the law.

Moving forward, it is crucial for the NIA to continue its efforts to strengthen internal controls, provide comprehensive training to its staff, and foster a culture of integrity and professionalism. Only by doing so can the authority regain and maintain the public’s trust in its operations and the national identification system as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi