NDC To Occupy Finance Ministry Over 10% Betting Tax

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will be organizing protests and occupying government buildings to express their dissatisfaction with the ten percent betting tax being implemented by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The NDC youth wing believes that this taxation policy is burdensome and primarily targets the country’s youth and the betting industry as a whole.

In a press statement issued by the NDC’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, the party expressed its determination to protect the funds that young people secure through betting.

The statement emphasized that the NDC will utilize various forms of activism, including demonstrations, advocacy, and civic engagements, to ensure their voices are heard. They also called on the government to reverse its decision, which they deemed as corrupt.

To showcase their opposition to the betting tax, the NDC plans to picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Additionally, they intend to escalate lawful agitations nationwide and encourage young people to confront government officials and demand an end to corruption and insensitivity.

The NDC also mentioned their potential occupation of Parliament and other government agencies.

The introduction of the 10% betting tax, which is part of the government’s efforts to generate revenue, has faced widespread criticism and concern.

The NDC youth argue that the tax disproportionately affects young Ghanaians who engage in betting as a form of entertainment and, in some cases, a source of income.

The implementation of this new betting tax requires punters to surrender 10% of their winnings to the government as tax. This move by the government aims to increase revenue but has elicited strong reactions from the opposition party and the public.

By Vincent Kubi