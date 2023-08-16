NDC’s Araba Tagoe Passes On

Madam Araba Tagoe

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Magdalene Araba Tagoe, has passed on.

She was reported dead in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Madam Tagoe was a member of the National Executive Committee(NEC) of the NDC. Prior to that, she was a deputy western regional women’s organiser for the NDC for many years.

She retired from the position and contested for the position of a NEC member, a position she held until her demise.

She was also a staunch supporter of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club and was seen vibrantly picking up roles as the leader of the supporters executives during the Club’s glory days.

It is unknown what caused her death but some party members indicated that she had been ill for some time now.

The Western Regional Communications Officer of the NDC Richard Kirk Mensah indicated that Madam Tagoe’s death was a big blow to the party.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi