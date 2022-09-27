Galamsey Queen, 3 Others Denied Bail Again

Aisha Huang

Galamsey kingpin, En Huang aka Aisha Huang and three others have once again been denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The four are before the court following their arrest for engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.

The prosecution has told the court they need more time to conduct further investigations into the matter.

Counsels for the accused persons therefore, repeated their applications for bail on behalf of the accused persons but the court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, refused the applications and further remanded the accused persons.

Aisha Huang, a galamsey kingpin who was deported in December 2019 for a similar offence, was re-arrested two weeks ago for crimes related to the sale and purchase of minerals without licence as well as illegal mining, which has become a menace in the country’s mining areas.

Court documents say she was arrested in 2017 for a similar offence but managed to sneak out of the country, thereby averting prosecution. It adds that she managed to sneak back into the country this year after having changed the details on her Chinese passport, and resumed her illegal mining business upon her return to Ghana.

She has been charged with two counts of engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without valid licence contrary to Section 99(1) of Minerals and Mining Act, and mining without valid licence contrary to Section 99(1) of the Minerals and Mining Act (amended), Act 900.

Her accomplices Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun are each facing one count of engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without valid licence contrary to Section 99(1) of Minerals and Mining Act.

Aisha Huang is also facing facing trial at the High Court for charges including illegal entry into Ghana and employing foreigners without permit.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak