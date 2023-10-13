GBC Management Severs Ties With Union Executives

Prof Amin Alhassan, Director-General of GBC

The management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has announced the suspension of its working relations with the GBC Divisional Union Executives of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU).

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director General of GBC, stated that this is due to acts of misbehavior, disinformation propagation, and other subjective acts that have damaged their working relationships.

According to him, following cases of misconduct by union executives, management unanimously resolved to take the issues with the mother union on concerns relating to difficulties between workers and management.

In a communiqué, management stated in an effort to build a harmonious environment favorable to work and productivity engaged divisional executives in an open-door policy discussion, but that the executives had recently abused them with the decision to cut ties with them.

The statement further revealed that the division executives adopted unproductive behavior relating to attendance at duties.

“Their posturing which has become a fad within the GBC that the union executive does not work is counterproductive to the current effort being made to get everybody on board with the revival drive. Management finds this unilateral decision not to work as unacceptable because union executives are also human resources who must report for duty to earn a salary”

According to the statement, management informed the National Chairman and General Secretary of PSWU of their decision not to work with their divisional union executive.

“Management would like to assure staff of its commitment to engage and address issues as always. Staff are further guaranteed of management’s resolve and commitment to uphold the good tenets of trade unionism for the growth and development of GBC” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the GBC-union previously issued a notice indicating that some staff members have been exposed to varying degrees of intimidation as a result of their participation in a call to save GBC from total collapse.

The statement read, “The union wishes to call on workers to remain firm and resolute against all actions intended to cow them into submission to the powers that be. We call on workers to remain undaunted in their quest to save GBC from annihilation.”

It continued that, “quite paradoxically, it is the same workers who were used to fighting for the restoration of the illegal and unilateral stoppage of outright dismissal and embargo on salary by the fair wages and salary commission. Perhaps someone saw nothing wrong then because our senior management staff were mostly affected”.

The Divisional Union stated their dissatisfaction with GBC management, saying that the executives will convene an emergency meeting to discuss the current developments before publicly announcing their views to the public.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke