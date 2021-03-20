GH Hyper, Others Grab GIYA Nominations

Popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Stephen Mingle, also known as GH Hyper, and other notable personalities in the entertainment industry have grabbed various nominations for the maiden edition of the Ghana Influential Youth Awards (GIYA) 2021.

The celebrated blogger was nominated for the category of Most Influential Youth Blogger of the Year due to his versatility in the media.

On his official Instagram page, he thanked the awards jury for the honour to be nominated in this year’s awards and called on his followers to vote massively for him to win the awards.

The blogger wrote, “@ghhyper1, The future looks promising. Thanks for the nomination @ghana_influential_youth_awards”. He also urged his fans to vote for him by texting “GZA8 to the shortcode 1736 across all networks to emerge as a winner for the category.”

Other notable personalities who grabbed nominations include award-winning actor, Jeffery Nortey; Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, radio presenter; Edem Faire, Tv presenter; George Britton, Talent Manager of the Year nomination and Samuel Owusu, the Most Influential Youth Footballer of the Year nomination.

OBJ Clothing also grabbed Fashion Designer of the Year nomination, Manuel Photography, Photographer of the Year nomination; Makeup by Ashley, Makeup Artist of the Year nomination; and Kofi Elyon, Most Influential Youth Content Creator of the Year 2021 nomination.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke