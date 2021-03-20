I Don’t Engage In Fraudulent Activities – Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as AMG Medikal in the local music industry, has denied claims that he is engaged in fraudulent activities for money.

According to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, the source of his wealth is music as he has made millions of cedis since he started his career over a decade ago.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year said he had never touched fraud money with his hand in his whole life, adding that he feels sad when people accuse him of being a fraudster, which is commonly known in our local parlance as ‘sakawa’.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show on Thursday, Medikal said, “All my life, I don’t remember the last time I used any money from fraud. All the money I spend on flashy things and my day-to-day activities are from my music.”

Touting how beneficial his music career has been in terms of income streams, he said: “I want every youth to understand that you can do music and get money genuinely from shows, brand endorsement and stuff.”

He, therefore, used the opportunity to send a warning to radio presenters who ask him about his alleged engagements in fraudulent activities to earn money to stop it.

“The next time I will go to any radio station, and I’m saying it on Nana Romeo’s show, Accra FM that if anybody asks me about fraud, I will just walk out of the radio station because they don’t have to do that.

“It gives the youth the perception that if you’re doing music, you have to engage in fraud on the side to make money.

“I’m just doing my music. I’m making money through music and God is always blessing me with so much money,” he reiterated.

Medikal, who has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work, has remained relevant in the Ghanaian music industry since the release of his smash hit, ‘Omo Ada’, in 2019.

He is one of the finest performers in Ghana, and his music video won the Best Discovery Video at the MTN 4Syte Video Awards in 2016.