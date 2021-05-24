Ghana Campaigns For Election To UN Security Council

President Akufo-Addo

Ghana has begun her campaign for election to the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The UNSC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations.

The Security Council is among other things, charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly, and approving any changes to the UN Charter.

The 2021 United Nations Security Council election is expected to be held during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The General Assembly will be held at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The elections are for five non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for two-year mandates commencing on January 1, 2022.

In Africa aside Ghana, Gabon and DR Congo, are the other two countries also contesting for the two non-permanent seats. Ghana has been endorsed by ECOWAS and AU.

Ghana has since gaining Independence from Britain on March 7, 1957, been actively involved with the United Nations (UN).

In line with her commitments to multilaterism , Ghana has since March 8, 1957, consistently pursued balanced and principled positions on a wide range of issues on the agenda of the UN, guided by the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.

Against this backdrop, the theme of Ghana’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council “Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development” will define the parameters of Ghana’s role within the Security Council while actively pursuing the critical agenda of international peace and security, guided by globally agreed diplomacy, sustainable development, Security Council reforms and human rights as well as the strengthening of partnerships between the UN and regional organizations such as African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in the maintenance of peace and security.

Ghana is seeking to join the Council with its strong democratic credentials, political maturity and independent thinking, respect for the rule of law and human rights, active advocacy for international law, socio-economic successes and previous experiences as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, all of which constitute an attestation to Ghana’s resolve to play an active role as well as fully contribute to the work of the Security Council.

Ghana’s vision

As part of its vision as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Ghana is further committing itself to the critical agendas of conflict prevention, post-conflict reconstruction and multilaterism at the heart of the UN’s peace and security agenda.

Ghana is also seeking to bring her perspectives, influence and experience in sustainable development; peace and security, and the promotion of human rights in advancing the work of the United Nations Security Council, especially at a time when UN is mobilizing all members States towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, Ghana has pledged to continue to advocate for the implementation of the actions recommended by the High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations, such as improved strategic planning with a stronger focus on the primacy of politics, better force generation, enhanced safety and security, strengthened efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse, continued development of performance standards and the comprehensive reform of UN policing.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to officially launch Ghana’s campaign for the election to the Security Council in June this year.

By Melvin Tarlue