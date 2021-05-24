10 Chase Ashaiman MCE Slot

TEN PERSONS have submitted their names to be selected as a Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Staunch members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) submitted their applications to the Greater Accra Coordinating Council.

Names of the persons DGN Online believed to have filed for the position are Joseph Ofosu Siaw, staff of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and former parliamentary aspirant at the last NPP primaries held in the area, Acquah Kow Daniel, Ashaiman NADMO Coordinator, Albert Boakye Okyere, current Ashaiman MCE and Justice King Essiel, Educationist.

The rest are Alhaji Labaran Yakubu, two times defeated NPP parliamentary aspirant in the Ashaiman constituency, Thomas Abotibala Adongo, former Assembly Member and defeated NPP parliamentary aspirant, Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku, businessman and defeated NPP parliamentary aspirant, Sulemana Abdul-Wahab, Emmanuel Felix Mantey and Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu.

All the candidates filed their applications to the RCC before May 19, 2021 and are going through interviews ahead of final determination.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman