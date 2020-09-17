Ghana Counts 59 New Covid-19 Cases

Some 59 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) pushing the country’s tally to 45,714.

The GHS in its latest case management update on Covid-19 indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 44,896.

However, no new death related to the infection has been recorded since the last update of 294 fatalities leaving an active case count of 524.

*Regional Cases*

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 23,151 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,936 cases and the Western Region with 2,963 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,394 cases, Central Region, 1,918 cases, Bono East Region, 781 cases and the Volta Region, 669 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 291 cases, Oti Region, 238 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri