Ghana Police Go HiTech… Roll Out Technology To Capture Traffic Offenders In Real Time

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed plans to roll out an advanced technology system called Traffitech-GH.

This system will be used to enforce road traffic laws, monitor offenders, and validate and issue penalty notifications through SMS to vehicle owners.

The automated system will use fixed, mobile and radar gun devices equipped with cameras and sensors to take pictures and videos of vehicles violating road traffic laws such as over-speeding and jumping red lights to record details of vehicles committing traffic offences in real-time.

The system will also monitor other offences such as expired roadworthiness certificates, wrongful overtaking, non-use of seat belts, use of expired driving licences, driving uninsured vehicles, use of mobile phones while driving and abuse of sirens.

COP Francis Doku, who is the Director-General of MTTD, explained that the notification sent to vehicle owners will indicate the type of offence committed, the location, date, time and vehicle registration number as well as providing a payment deadline.

Payment can be made through Mobile Money, online via www.Traffitech-GH.gov.gh, or at a bank within 14 days from the date of issuance of the notification.

COP Francis Doku urged the public to embrace this initiative to help improve road traffic laws and keep the roads safe.

With the introduction of Traffitech-GH, Ghana is making strides in advancing its road traffic management system and implementing cutting-edge technology in dealing with traffic offenders.

By Vincent Kubi