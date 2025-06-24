Ghana to Face Nigeria in WAFU Zone B U-20 Opener on July 10

GHANA’S BLACK Satellites will begin their WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations campaign with a high-stakes clash against rivals Nigeria on July 10, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The hosts are drawn in Group A alongside Nigeria and Benin, with each team playing two matches due to the three-team format. Ghana will wrap up their group stage matches with a fixture against Benin on July 16.

Group B will see Cote D’Ivoire take on Burkina Faso in their opening match, while Niger battles Togo on the second day of the tournament.

The third edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament will run from July 10 to 23, with the grand finale scheduled for the University of Ghana Stadium.

Ghana will aim to make home advantage count in their quest for regional glory and qualification to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

BY Wletsu Ransford