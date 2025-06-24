Mahama Gives EMY Africa Thumbs Up  

Issaka Jajah from UNESCO in a pose with other diginitries

PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama has commended Carbon AV, organisers of the EMY Africa Rising Symposium, for creating an avenue that seeks to nurture young minds to be innovative in tackling Africa’s challenges.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah, speaking on behalf of President Mahama, said the Africa Rising Symposium, in its second edition, is more than just a meeting of minds.

“It’s a gathering of hearts and hands committed to building a stronger, more united Africa. To the entrepreneurs present here today, you are the architects of Africa’s economic future; to the youth, you are the engines of change.”

He added, “To our leaders who are here, you are the custodians of hope. Finally, let us go forward with courage, conviction, and collaboration, for Africa is rising, and we are leading the way.”

Speaking on government efforts to support youth development, Issaka Jajah stated that “President Mahama has started a process of training young people in data skills such as expanding broadband infrastructure and supporting tech startups by launching the national digital innovation hub, a one-stop centre for young innovators and entrepreneurs regarding our creative industry and in recognition of the immense cultural world that defines our identity and fuels our creative spirit.”

“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, with support from UNESCO, has reviewed Ghana’s National Culture Policy, in addition to the Creative Arts Industry Act. The visionary blueprint is designed to unlock the full economic and artistic potential of our vibrant culture and creative sector. Under this initiative, filmmakers, musicians, designers, and artists will gain unprecedented access to targeted funding mechanisms, professional training programmes, and structured platforms for implementation on international markets,” he added.

The 2024 EMY Africa Man of the Year, Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay, on his part, highlighted Africa’s vast potential, including human resources, natural resources, the digital economy, among others.

He noted that Africa is poised to play a major role in global economic growth, with Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth projected to increase from 3.3% in 2020 to 3.5% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026 and 2027.

He added that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents an important opportunity for regional integration and economic growth, saying, “By leveraging these strengths, Africa can realise its full potential and drive economic growth, innovation, and development.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke