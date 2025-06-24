Benjamin Asare Named Goalkeeper Of The Month

Benjamin Asare

HEARTS OF OAK shot-stopper Benjamin Asare has been named the Ghana Premier League’s Best Goalkeeper for May/June by the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union (NEGO).

Asare’s standout performances were instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s late-season surge, helping the Phobians collect 13 out of a possible 15 points.

In five matches, he recorded three clean sheets—including consecutive shutouts against Legon Cities and FC Samartex 1996—and conceded just one goal.

His calm presence and commanding displays between the sticks earned praise from the Union, which recognized his consistency and leadership.

As part of the award, Asare will receive a pair of gloves, a branded towel, a water bottle, and a T-shirt from NEGO.

BY Wletsu Ransford