Hearts, Legon Cities Receive Transfers Bans Over Debts

Salim Adams

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has banned Accra Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC from transfers over their failure to honour financial commitments.

The Phobians were handed a transfer ban following their failure to settle an outstanding $70,000 owed to New Edubiase United FC for the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams.

The ban was handed down as Hearts failed to meet the May 31, 2025 deadline set by the GFA for it to pay the remaining $50,000 of the deal and another $20,000 representing 40% a future transfer.

Hearts bought Salim Adams from New Adubiase for a total fee of $120,000 and only managed to pay $50,000 upfront, with the remaining $70,000 spread over a period of time.

The player joined MLS side FC Cincinnati in 2022, in a loan deal that could fetch Hearts up to $1 million. The deal however fell through and Adams returned to Hearts, leaving Hearts with no option but to raise the remaining $70,000 on their own.

Having failed to settle the outstanding debt., management of New Edubiase petitioned the GFA about the matter after which Hearts was given up to May 31 to settle the outstanding debt.

The club recently tried to pay $20,000 out of the money but the this was rejected by New Edubiase which insisted on the full sum owed.

The transfer ban means Hearts of Oak would not be able to register any new players until they settle the debt. Any further delays could also present additional sanctions on the club that is struggling financially.

Communications Director of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club is working around the clock to resolve their issues with New Edubiase.

Legon Cities

Legon Cuties on the other hand have been banned for failing to pay a total of GH₵29,000 to their former player Francis Nuer Addo dating back to October 2021.

The GFA had ordered Legon Cities to pay the player the outstanding salaries and benefits, covering the period from October 2021 to October 2022 but the club failed to do so, leading to the ban.

The ban will disrupt the transfer plans of the team that was relegated to the Division One League after finishing in 17th place last season.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak