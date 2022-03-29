Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Make 5 Changes To Starting XI

Head Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen has made five changes to his starting line-up for today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second leg encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Francis Uzoho kept his place in goal, with Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun also named in the starting line-up.

Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey however takes the place of Zaidu Sanusi from the first leg to complete the back four.

In the midfield, Eguavoen opted for the trio of Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka and Joe Aribo with Innocent Bonke and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping to the bench.

In attack, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon make way for the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack as expected.

Below is the line up:

Uzoho, Aina ,Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Bassey

Etebo, Onyeka, Aribo, Lookman, Osimhen and Dennis.