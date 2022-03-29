NDC MPs Cry Over E-Levy Passage

The Minority Members of Parliament who opposed to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Deputy Speakers’ voting rights are now using the same Supreme Court judgement as a basis in making a case on the passage of the controversial Electronic Levy Transaction.

According to the opposition MPs, the approval of the E-levy by a one-sided House is illegal and unconstitutional because the Majority did not have the required number present in the House to approve the policy proposal.

Addressing a Presser after their walk out in Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddirisu claimed that there is no E-levy despite the approval by a one-sided House on Tuesday, March 29.

Haruna Iddrisu who said they are going to the Supreme Court on the matter, described the approval as a charade.

According to him, “This is a charade. The majority of less than 137 conducting businesses only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business. Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should be binding Parliament and Ghanaians.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the NDC MP for North Tongu in a post on his Facebook page said: “You thought we will give you the pleasure of returning to court for a declaration that the Assin North MP shouldn’t have been present in the Chamber to vote so that you can claim a 137-136 victory for the E-Levy”.

According to him” With our strategic walk out, you fall short of the required 138 quorum under article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution and as affirmed by the Supreme Court in the recent Justice Abdulai case”.

He said, “There can be no contention about Adwoa Safo’s absence from today’s proceedings. Trust your NDC representatives, we have a conscience, and we know that the real power belongs to you”.

“Going by the Supreme Court’s decision, the E-Levy has not been passed. What transpired today is a ridiculous nullity” he concluded.

The E-levy was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 after the third reading in the House. The Minority staged a walkout during the second reading on the E-levy. They walked out after Mr. Iddrisu said the NDC MPs remain united in opposing the policy.

Contributing to the E-levy debate on the floor , he described the policy proposal as punitive which if approved will further increase the “high cost of doing business in the country.”

“E-levy is the nuisance of nuisance tax,” he said, adding that “businesses are suffering under your watch. We are united that we will not support E-levy, we will not vote for E-levy.”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.

This was after he presented a statement on the E-levy in the House.

“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-levy, he said.

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.

However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they didnt have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Alban Bagbin said, “The copies of the report are being distributed now, I don’t think it is proper for us to suspend sitting, I will give you time to read the report to make a meaningful contribution.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe