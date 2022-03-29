Poor Not Part Of E-Levy – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the poor have been exempted from paying the E-levy due to the less than GHC100 threshold.

He also denied claims that the E-levy will kill the Mobile Money (MoMo) industry.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said contrary to the fears, the telecom industry has grown even with tax.

Arguing for the passage of the E-levy on the floor of the House, he said “Mr. Speaker, there is a claim that has been made that it will kill the MoMo industry so don’t tax MoMo.

“This same claim was made when the Communications Service Tax was being introduced, it has never killed the industry. The industry has grown.

“Mr. Speaker, finally, the poor have been taken out of it with the threshold implemented so that those who transfer less than GHC100 a day will not pay this levy.”

BY Daniel Bampoe