GhanaFest Europe 2025 To Be Launched In Accra

Augustine Mark

Ghana is set to make a bold cultural and economic statement on the international stage with the official launch of GhanaFest Europe 2025, scheduled for August 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the headquarters of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) in Accra.

GhanaFest Europe: Live in Holland Trade & Cultural Expo is a premier international trade and cultural expo that showcases Ghana’s rich culture, vibrant tourism, and diverse trade opportunities through a dynamic fusion of music, arts, business, and cultural exchange.

Organised under the theme “A Journey Through Vibrant Ghana… Celebrating Ghana-Netherland Cultural Resilience,” the launch event marks the official kick-off of preparations for the main GhanaFest Europe celebration, which will take place from October 23–25, 2025 at Amare Convention Center in Den Haag, Netherlands.

The launch will bring together key stakeholders from Ghana’s creative arts sector, tourism and trade industries, diplomatic missions, business associations, and members of the media. It will offer insights into the objectives, programming, and economic prospects of the three-day cultural and trade expo in Europe.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, Augustine Mark, noted that GhanaFest Europe 2025 is designed to celebrate and elevate Ghanaian heritage on an international platform while promoting investment opportunities in tourism, trade, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, horticulture, cocoa, food processing, packaging and the creative economy.

“This festival will not only showcase Ghana’s rich cultural legacy through music, dance, fashion, food, and arts—but also open the door for meaningful business-to-business engagement between Ghanaian and European industries,” said a spokesperson from the organising committee.

The main event in October will include a vibrant cultural festival, a business-to-business (B2B) investment forum, and curated trade exhibitions. Attendees will experience a durbar of chiefs, traditional Ghanaian music and dance, highlife and afrobeat concerts, culinary showcases, textile and bead exhibitions, and interactive workshops.

The B2B conference will spotlight investment prospects in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure development, while also facilitating strategic networking opportunities between European and Ghanaian businesses.

As Ghana’s economy continues to diversify, GhanaFest Europe 2025 will spotlight high-potential sectors such as cocoa, horticulture, manufacturing, and technology. Dedicated industry showcases and matchmaking sessions will link Ghanaian producers with European buyers and investors, fostering long-term partnerships.

A key element of the festival is to reconnect the Ghanaian diaspora with their cultural roots, while also creating platforms for economic collaboration and knowledge exchange. The event is expected to draw thousands of participants, including tourists, investors, policymakers, artists, and members of the Ghanaian community abroad.

The launch event on August 14 will provide potential partners, sponsors, and exhibitors with critical information on how to participate in GhanaFest Europe 2025. Interested businesses and individuals are encouraged to visit www.GhanaFestEurope.com for more details.

GhanaFest Europe 2025 is organised by RAM Media Concepts, in partnership with Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and endorsed by key state institutions including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

As Ghana prepares to take centre stage in the Netherlands, the official launch in Accra will set the tone for a celebration that promises to be both culturally enriching and economically impactful.

By George Clifford Owusu