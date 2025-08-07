Thierry Henry Announced As Betway Global Ambassador

Thiery Henry

Former French international and one of world’s greatest strikers of all time Thierry Henry has been announced as a Global Ambassador for leading sports betting and gaming business Betway.

Henry who is currently a coach and football pundit would be expected to use his influence to promote Betway activities across the globe.

Henry began his club career at AS Monaco in his native France, joining English Premier League club Arsenal in 1999 after a brief spell at Juventus in Italy’s Serie A.

He went on to become a legend for the Gunners, beating Ian Wright’s all-time goalscoring record for the club. His time in North London was also rewarded with two English Premier League titles – one of which as an ‘Invincible’- and three FA Cups.

In 2007, he made the switch to Spanish giants Barcelona where he continued his winning ways, most memorably helping to secure six trophies, including the Champions League, in the 2008/09 season.

His international career included a World Cup win on home soil in 1998 and a 2000 European Championships victory for Les Bleus.

Following retirement from his playing career he has coached at club and international level and remains a much sought-after TV pundit and iconic figure within the game.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive OYicer, Super Group, the holding company for Betway mentioned that “Thierry Henry is a true football legend and sporting great, and it is with immense pleasure that we welcome him into the Betway family of ambassadors and partners.”

“Our deal with Thierry’s former-club Arsenal has been a flagship part of our marketing strategy over the last two years. We look forward to sharing his expert insights and exclusive content with our customers across the world,” he added.

The deal marks the start of domestic football leagues in Europe, in a season which will culminate in ‘World Cup 2026’ in North America.

Henry on his part said, “football’s always been about action and excitement, and that’s what Betway brings to fans in a unique way.”

“I am really looking forward to being part of something that connects people to the game they love,” he stated.