Chris Eubank Jr , Conor Benn Set For Explosive Rematch In November

Chris Eubank Jr , Conor Benn

British boxing fans can look forward to another showdown between fierce rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, with the highly anticipated rematch confirmed for 15 November at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The pair first clashed in April at the same venue in a thrilling middleweight contest that saw Eubank claim a unanimous decision victory, winning 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards. Despite no title being at stake, the fight captured massive attention as it came 35 years after their legendary fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first met in the ring.

After the April bout, fans immediately called for a rematch, and a September 20 date was initially agreed upon. However, the fight fell through amid concerns that Eubank would not be ready in time.

Now, organisers Ring Magazine, owned by Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, have announced that the rematch will go ahead in November. Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the news via Instagram. Eubank and his team have yet to comment publicly.

The road to this rematch has been far from smooth. At one point, Hearn declared the fight “dead” after doubts emerged about Eubank’s readiness. But with Alalshikh stepping in to revive negotiations, the blockbuster bout is back on the calendar.

Their first encounter delivered plenty of drama—from a WWE-style entrance by Chris Eubank Sr to the sight of a weight-drained Eubank doing just enough to keep the smaller Benn at bay. Whether the sequel can replicate that magic remains to be seen, but boxing fans will have their answer this November in London.