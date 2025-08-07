Kurt Okraku, EXCO To Visit Asante Kotoko, Gold Stars, Police Ladies Ahead Of CAF Competitions

Kurt Okraku (in suit) with GFA EXCO members

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Executive Council will embark on a working visit to three clubs preparing to represent the nation in the 2025/26 CAF Inter-Club Competitions, starting on Wednesday August 6, 2025.

The three clubs, Gold Stars FC, Asante Kotoko SC and Police Ladies FC, have earned their places in their respective CAF tournaments following impressive domestic campaigns.

Mr. Okraku will begin his tour in Accra, where he will visit the training camp of Gold Stars FC, the crowned champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

The Bibiani-based club is currently holding pre-season preparations in the capital ahead of their historic debut in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The GFA President will also make a stop at the training grounds of Police Ladies FC, winners of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Police Ladies will be representing Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers.

Following his engagements in Accra, Mr. Okraku will also visit MTN FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko SC. The Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to compete in the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and are preparing for the continental challenge.

The purpose of the President’s visit is to familiarize himself with the clubs’ preparations, encourage technical teams and players and reaffirm the GFA’s full backing and support as they strive to make a mark on the African continent.

Ghana’s representation in the 2025/26 CAF Inter-Club Competitions are Gold Stars FC – CAF Champions League (Premier League Champions), Asante Kotoko SC – CAF Confederation Cup (FA Cup Winners) and Police Ladies FC – CAF Women’s Champions League (WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers).

The GFA remains committed to supporting Ghanaian clubs as they pursue continental glory, and Mr. Okraku’s tour is expected to inspire confidence and unity ahead of what promises to be an exciting campaign for all three teams.