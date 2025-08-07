Black Stars Face Chad, Mali In Sept For World Cup Qualifiers

Black Stars pre-match photo

FIFA has announced the schedule for the next round of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, with Ghana set to play two decisive fixtures in September.

The Black Stars will face Chad in an away game at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8. The clash against Chad will kick off at 13:00 GMT, while the home fixture against Mali is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points after recording five wins and one loss in six matches. The team holds a three-point advantage over second-placed Comoros and is five points clear of Madagascar in third.

The September matches will be crucial for Coach Otto Addo’s side as they look to secure qualification before the final round of games in October.

BY Wletsu Ransford