Tsatsu Tsikata Cancels 50-Year Celebration Amid National Tragedy

Tsatsu Tsikata

RENOWNED LEGAL luminary Tsatsu Tsikata has called off a planned three-day celebration ( August 6th-8th) to mark his 50 years in legal practice following the devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two Ministers of State and six others.

The highly anticipated event, which was set to honor Mr. Tsikata’s five-decade journey as one of Ghana’s foremost legal minds, has been shelved out of respect for the national tragedy.

As tributes pour in nationwide, Mr. Tsikata’s decision reflects a solemn recognition of the collective pain being endured.

The country was thrown into mourning yesterday after a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crashed in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region, claiming eight lives, including two serving ministers and other prominent figures. The helicopter, a Ghana Air Force Z9 aircraft, had departed Accra at 9:12 a.m. en route to Obuasi, where President John Mahama was scheduled to launch a Community Mining Programme.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the deaths of Minister for Defence Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, among others, including Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Mr. Samuel Aboagye.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke