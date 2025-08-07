Mahama Directs Ato Forson to Act as Defence Minister, Kofi Buah as Environment Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to take on additional responsibility as Minister for Defence, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is expected to act as Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology.

This was announced in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 7, by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the President.

These appointments come in the wake of the tragic deaths of the substantive Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who lost their lives in a fatal helicopter crash the previous day while travelling to an event in Obuasi.

The victims of the tragic crash are: Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna; Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Samuel Sarpong; and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The aircrew – Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah – also perished in the crash.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke