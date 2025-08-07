CIMG Mourns August 6 Helicopter Crash, Urges Ethical Coverage

THE CHARTERED Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has issued a statement extending its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved who are currently enduring unimaginable grief and sorrow.

Following the tragic crash of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two serving ministers and other prominent figures.

They are the Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Samuel Aboagye, Former Member of Parliament, Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of NDC, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (crew member), Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu (crew member), and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah (crew member).

In a statement issued by its National President, Michael Abbiw, described the eight victims as fallen “heroic servants of the nation” who perished on a critical mission to combat illegal small-scale mining.

“Even in this moment of national mourning, we must celebrate their virtues and devotion to the ideals of integrity, service, and the progress of Ghana. CIMG takes this opportunity to commend the efforts of security personnel, emergency responders, and everyone who worked diligently to recover the remains of the deceased and ensure their dignified conveyance to the morgue,” part of the statement read.

Michael Abbiw further added that their commitment to duty, even in the face of overwhelming emotion, is deeply appreciated.

He called on journalists across media platforms, both traditional and digital, to exercise ethical judgment, sensitivity, and circumspection in their coverage, saying, “Let us honour the memory of the departed by treating this tragedy with dignity and respect.

As we grieve, we shall also reflect on the mission they were undertaking, advancing responsible mining and environmental stewardship.”

Michael Abbiw reaffirmed CIMG commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, transparency, and sustainability in public policy and national development.

“We express our heartfelt solidarity with the people of Ghana during this difficult time and stand ready to contribute our expertise in integrated marketing communications to support behavioural change initiatives.”

“ Let us honour their lives and missions by inspiring collective action and national pride. May this moment of grief also serve as a call to build a safer, more united, and resilient Ghana. May we find strength in one another and move forward with purpose, continuing the work they began. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.