Government Holds Wreath-laying Ceremony for Helicopter Crash Victims

THE GOVERNMENT of Ghana held a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Jubilee House today to honor the eight victims of the recent military helicopter crash.

The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The ceremony, attended by family members, senior government officials, military personnel, and the public, was part of the official three-day national mourning period.

The mourning period, which began on August 7, will conclude on August 9 with an “Evening of Reflections and Memorials” at the Forecourt of the State House.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke