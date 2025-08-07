Residents Mourn Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Tamale Central MP In Tamale

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, signing the book of condolence at the residence of the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in Tamale

MOURNERS GATHERED at the family home of Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala in Tamale, Northern region to offer their condolences.

Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala was one of the victims of the tragic Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash that occurred in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti region.

Aidan Anala, the senior brother of the late Squadron Leader, recounted in an interview how the Air Force Commander and other senior officers informed the family about the death of Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala to the family describing his brother’s death as a shock to them.

“This is the second tragedy we have faced within two months, and it’s incredibly difficult to bear. However, we must give thanks to God, as we look to Him for strength.” he said.

Officials have collected DNA samples from some family members to assist in identifying the remains of Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala after the crash.

In a related development, residents of Tamale are still in shock from the loss of the Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central constituency, who doubles as the Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology.

Supporters and sympathizers trooped to his residence in Tamale, expressing their sorrow and heartfelt condolences. Many described the late MP as a dedicated leader who genuinely cared for his constituents, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

A book of condolences has been opened at the residence of the late Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, along with other prominent members of the National Democratic Congress party, visited to pay their respects and sign the book of condolences.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale