Job Crisis Looms – Organised Labour To Gov’t

Joshua Ansah

Organised Labour has warned that the country’s unemployment crisis is reaching a breaking point, urging the government to shift focus from macroeconomic figures to real job creation for the youth.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2026 May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua, Eastern Region, today, TUC Secretary General, Joshua Ansah, stressed that “decent employment, or the lack of it, remains one of the most significant economic and social problems in Ghana.”

“And it has the potential to transform into a political problem if it remains unchecked. We are almost at crisis level, Mr. President,” Mr. Ansah declared.

This year’s Labour Day was held under the theme, “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs, and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”

The TUC General Secretary further argued that while the country has posted economic growth for decades, job creation has failed to keep pace with the thousands of educated young people entering the labour market annually.

Many graduates, he said, spend years jobless or are forced into roles far below their qualifications.

Beyond job numbers, the TUC boss raised alarm over job quality. He cited low wages, unsafe working conditions, and weak social protection as major concerns.

Many workers, he noted, lack pension coverage because employers fail to enroll them in social security schemes while they endure long hours in hazardous environments.

He also condemned the growing practice of replacing permanent jobs with fixed-term contracts that strip workers of benefits, calling it a direct threat to job security.

“Large-scale youth unemployment and underemployment are a waste of human resources,” Mr. Ansah cautioned. “If left unchecked, frustrated, educated unemployed youth could become a destabilising force.”

He thus called for urgent collaboration between the government, employers, and social partners to tackle structural weaknesses in the labour market.

“When we work together, we can ensure that this challenge does not escalate further, and that Ghana fully benefits from its young and educated population,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report