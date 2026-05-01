U.S. Commends King Mohammed VI For Vision, Leadership

Mr. Christopher Landau

The United States has thanked His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the vision and leadership that are propelling the 250-year partnership to new heights.

Speaking at a press conference following his meeting on Wednesday in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Mr. Christopher Landau thanked “President Donald Trump and His Majesty King Mohammed VI for their vision and leadership,” a “vision that is propelling our 250-year partnership to new heights.”

Landau noted that, “over the past 250 years, the United States and Morocco have shared a common history as strategic allies and valued partners.”

The U.S. diplomat pointed out that the United States has “the oldest diplomatic building in the world in Tangier, and the newest one will open its doors on Thursday in Casablanca.” “This is what true commitment and a lasting relationship look like,” he emphasised.

“Morocco is an essential, stable, and strategic partner in North Africa, on the African continent, and on the international stage,” he concluded.

Source: MAP