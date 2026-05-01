Akosombo Dam Back At Full Capacity – Mahama

President John Manama

President John Mahama has disclosed that all six turbines at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam are back online after engineers bypassed a control room damaged by fire, ending days of public anxiety over power supply.

The President made the announcement on Friday, May 1, 2026, during the May Day celebrations at Jackson Park, Koforidua.

“Just yesterday, I was in Akosombo here in the Eastern Region to inspect the damage at the Volta River Authority Electricity Generation Station following the devastating fire in the switchyard control room,” Mahama told workers.

He said engineers from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) worked jointly to resolve the technical fault that had disrupted generation at the country’s largest power plant.

“I know many of you are concerned about the disruptions to the electricity supply caused by the Akosombo fire, but I want to share the good news that the GRIDCo and VRA engineers working together have been able to bypass the burnt-out control room and have restarted all the six turbines at the Akosombo Generating Station,” he stated.

According to the President, the dam resumed full operations Thursday night, restoring its normal generation capacity to the national grid.

The President praised the technical teams for their swift response, calling them “a living testament to the fact that Ghanaian workers are the nation’s most valuable assets.”

The fire at the VRA switchyard control room had triggered fears of prolonged load shedding, with Akosombo supplying a significant share of Ghana’s electricity.

A Daily Guide Report