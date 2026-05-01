Police Kill 2, Arrest 4 In Upper East Robbery Gang Bust

The suspects

Two suspected armed robbers are dead and four others in custody after police dismantled a gang operating across the Upper East Region in an intelligence-led operation on April 29, 2026.

The Ghana Police Service said officers stormed a hideout in Zuarungu and arrested Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul.

A search of the premises uncovered a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition hidden in a motorbike compartment. Police believe the motorbike was stolen by one of the deceased suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed, and an accomplice only known as “DJ,” who remains at large.

Seven other motorbikes suspected to be stolen were also retrieved.

According to the police, the suspects confessed during interrogation to multiple violent robberies. They admitted to the February 4, 2026 attack on a bus along the Zuarungu–Kongo road in which driver Ussif Abdul Razak was shot and lost three fingers.

The gang is also linked to a cargo truck robbery on the same stretch and a March 28, 2026 raid on a mining site in Gbane where a miner was robbed of cash and gold.

Samsudeen Mohammed and Seidu Safianu sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and were pronounced dead.

Their bodies are at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The four arrested suspects are assisting with investigations as police hunt for “DJ” and other accomplices.

The Police Service says it remains committed to clamping down on criminal networks across the region.

A Daily Guide Report