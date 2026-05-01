New Labour Law For Gig Workers, Remote Staff Coming – Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Mahama has indicated that the government is finalising a new Labour Bill that will extend legal protections to gig economy workers, remote employees, and those on digital platforms for the first time.

Speaking at the 2026 May Day celebrations at Jackson Park, Koforidua, today, President Mahama said the bill is designed to modernise the country’s labour laws to match global work trends.

“We’re nearing completion of a new labour bill that addresses modern trends like remote work, the gig economy, and digital platforms,” President Mahama announced.

“This adaptation will ensure that every worker, regardless of sector or geographical location, gains protection, fair contracts, and access to benefits such as secure pensions and clear rights.”

He said the reforms fall under the government’s “Resetting Ghana” agenda, aimed at guaranteeing dignity and security for all workers.

“Our Resetting Ghana agenda ensures that whether you work in an office or you work with an app, your rights are protected, your pension is secure, and your dignity is non-negotiable,” he stressed.

President Mahama also disclosed that the Finance Minister will soon table a new economic policy before Cabinet and Parliament.

The policy will channel annual investments of 1% of GDP into high-impact sectors with strong job creation potential.

He touted Parliament’s approval of the government’s 24-hour economy policy as central to industrial transformation. The policy will offer tax incentives and reduced power costs to industries running multiple shifts.

“We are moving beyond the eight-hour workday,” the President said, adding that the reforms are meant to expand opportunities, modernise the economy, and drive inclusive growth.

A Daily Guide Report