Final Farewell For Late Dominic Frimpong

The Ghanaian football community was united in grief on Wednesday as it gathered in Assin Dansame to bid a final farewell to the late Dominic Frimpong, a young and promising footballer of Berekum Chelsea, whose life was tragically cut short in an armed robbery incident.

The solemn burial ceremony drew a large crowd, including officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), traditional authorities, family members, friends, and sympathizers. All came together to honor the memory of a talent many believed had a bright future ahead.

Among those representing the GFA were Executive Council members, Frederick Acheampong and Eugene Nobel Noel, alongside Central Regional FA Chairman Robert Otieku Duncan.

They were joined by club officials and other stakeholders within the football fraternity.

Frimpong, who was on loan at Berekum Chelsea from Aduana FC, lost his life earlier this month in a tragic armed robbery incident involving his team’s bus.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the football landscape in the country.

The final rites were marked by heartfelt tributes, emotional reflections, and a deep sense of loss, as attendees celebrated his life while mourning the void his passing has left behind.

Dominic Frimpong is remembered not only for his talent on the pitch but also for the promise he carried. His passing remains a painful reminder of a life and career ended far too soon.

By Wletsu Ransford