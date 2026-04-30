Zen Palms & Ghana Air Sports Federation Strike Landmark Deal to Launch Air Sports in Ghana

Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa and Ghana Airsports Federation (GAF) are proud to announce an exclusive strategic partnership to introduce and scale adventure airsports as a premier offering within Ghana’s tourism sector.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant step toward diversifying Ghana’s tourism experiences, positioning the country as a leading destination for immersive, high-impact, and experiential travel across Africa.

At the heart of this partnership is the shared vision to combine eco-luxury hospitality with dynamic adventure experiences. Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa, currently under development along the pristine coastline of Ghana’s Volta Region, is set to redefine destination travel through its focus on wellness, sustainability, cultural immersion, and nature-driven luxury. Scheduled to open next year, the resort will feature curated experiences that seamlessly integrate relaxation, exploration, and adventure.

Through this partnership, GAF will lead the rollout of a series of adventure airsports activations, including demonstration events, pilot programs, and training initiatives throughout the year across key tourism locations. These activations are designed not only to attract international travelers but also to empower local youth by creating pathways for participation, training, and talent development in airsports.

GAF’s broader national agenda—highlighted in recent public announcements—focuses on building a structured airsports ecosystem in Ghana. This includes developing infrastructure, fostering youth talent pipelines, and introducing globally recognized airsport disciplines such as paramotoring, skydiving, and paragliding. The federation’s efforts align closely with Ghana’s tourism growth strategy, leveraging sports and adventure as key drivers of economic expansion and global visibility.

“This partnership represents a bold step forward in how we think about tourism in Ghana and across the continent,” said Nakiya Pitts, Founder & CEO of Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa.

“It was the perfect collaboration as we are focused on premium hospitality, cultural, and immersive travel experiences in Ghana with the upcoming eco wellness resort development in the Volta region opening next year. GAF understood how valuable these experiences are in the tourism sector and how access to adventure sports are greatly underserved across the continent. Isaac and the GAF team have been visionaries and we are excited for the growth of the sector in Ghana and beyond. This is just the beginning of an entirely new industry across the continent.”

The collaboration will also explore long-term opportunities to embed airsports experiences directly into the Zen Palms destination offering—creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of wellness retreat and adrenaline-driven exploration.

Isaac Nana Vanderpuije, Founder & CEO of Ghana Airsports Federation, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative:

“This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when innovation meets vision. By integrating airsports into Ghana’s tourism ecosystem, we are not only creating new experiences but also unlocking opportunities for youth development, job creation, and global positioning. Together with Zen Palms, we are building something truly pioneering.”

As both organizations work toward rolling out their first demonstration experiences later this year, the partnership signals a new era for Ghana’s tourism industry—one that blends luxury, sustainability, culture, and adventure into a globally competitive offering.

About Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa

Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa is an eco-luxury wellness destination under development in Ghana’s Volta Region. Designed to be a sanctuary of peace, nature, and cultural connection, the resort integrates sustainable design, community partnerships, and immersive guest experiences to redefine hospitality across Africa.

About Ghana Airsports Federation (GAF)

GAF is the national governing body dedicated to developing and promoting airsports in Ghana. With a focus on youth engagement, talent development, and tourism integration, the federation is leading efforts to establish Ghana as a hub for airsports innovation in Africa.