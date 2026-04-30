Adamus Debunks Illegal Mining Tag

Adamus Resources concession

Adamus Resources Limited has refuted allegations linking it to illegal mining activities, indicating that its operations are within the mining laws of the country.

Reacting to news of the revocation of its licence by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources over alleged illegal mining, the company, in a press statement dated April 29, 2026, described the decision to revoke its licence as a failure by authorities to adhere to clearly established legal procedures governing the extractive sector.

Adamus Resources maintained that it is “a duly licensed, indigenous Ghanaian mining company operating under valid leases and permits granted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana.”

The company added that it, “remains fully compliant with its regulatory obligations and continues to operate within the framework of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).”

According to the company, it has been dealing with persistent illegal activity within its concessions and has repeatedly reported such incidents to the police and other authorities.

“What the Company has faced… is a sustained and complex challenge of illegal mining activities within its concessions at Akango, Salman, Nkroful and surrounding areas,” the statement said, describing the operations as “persistent, organised and, in several instances, [raising] serious safety and security concerns.”

The company said it had consistently reported these activities to authorities, explaining that it had “documented these illegal operations and reported them through official channels, engaging relevant state institutions and seeking lawful intervention to protect its concessions.”

Adamus Resources also pointed to enforcement actions taken by security agencies, noting that, “interventions by security agencies led to the identification of illegal mining sites and the arrest of individuals involved,” although it acknowledged that “there were reported instances of resistance on site, reflecting the complexity and coordination surrounding these illegal activities.”

On the issue of equipment used in illegal mining, the company expressed concern over unresolved investigations, stating that “several excavators and equipment used in illegal mining were identified and seized,” but that “the ownership and control of such equipment have not been conclusively established, despite the availability of information.”

The firm further revealed that it had declined multiple requests for access to its concessions for activities it deemed unlawful. It noted that individuals had approached the company seeking to conduct “community” or small-scale mining, but these requests were “not consistent with the law or with the Company’s legal mandate.”

“It is against this background that the current allegations must be viewed,” the statement said, arguing that “a regulated mining company operating under valid leases, subject to continuous oversight, cannot reasonably be expected to engage in illegal mining within its own concessions.”

“Investor confidence is closely tied to perceptions of regulatory fairness, stability and respect for legal processes,” the statement noted, adding that where a compliant local firm is treated outside established procedures, “it risks undermining confidence in the sector.”

In a bid to reinforce its position, Adamus disclosed that it holds evidence relating to illegal mining within its concessions. The company said it is “in possession of extensive documentary material, including photographs, video footage and audio records,” which “will be made available to the appropriate authorities or any credible investigative body as required.”

It also firmly denied claims of facilitating bail for suspects, stating that it “categorically refutes allegations that it facilitated the bail of any individuals arrested in connection with illegal mining,” insisting that “available official records clearly indicate that no such connection exists.”

The company reaffirmed its commitment to lawful operations, stressing that “the issues at hand must be addressed on the basis of fairness, due process and respect for the legal framework governing the mining sector.”

A Daily Guide Report